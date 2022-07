The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandra Azarkhina as a deputy minister of infrastructure.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandra Azarkhina as a deputy minister of infrastructure. Her work is focused on critical infrastructure and strategic planning. In particular, Oleksandra will coordinate the work of the newly created Critical Infrastructure Department. Its main task is the systemic restoration and development of infrastructure facilities that are important for the economy, the national security and defense of Ukraine," it says.

According to the report, prior to her appointment, Azarkhina headed the Reform Support Team at Ukravtodor, and was also an adviser to the Minister of Infrastructure and deputy director of the Reform Support Team at the Ministry of Infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov, the chairperson of the State Automobile Roads Agency (Ukravtodor), as the Minister of Infrastructure.