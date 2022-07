Ukraine is planning to build 7.1 GW of new green energy capacities.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our goal is to build 7.1 GW of new renewable energy capacity, moving to market models for stimulating green energy, in particular green auctions. We also plan to install 750 MW of storage capacity in the first stage. This will increase the stability of the energy system," Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko said during the expert discussion entitled Green Energy for the Reconstruction of Post-War Ukraine.

He emphasized that green transformation will be at the center of Ukraine's post-war renewal, with the decarbonization of Ukraine's energy sector planned to be carried out, in particular, through the development of safe and carbon-neutral nuclear energy.

It is also expected to phase out coal-fired power plants, develop renewable energy sources, deploy storage capacities, while the development of hydrogen energy can make a significant contribution to green transformation.

"We are considering 10 GW of hydrogen exports from Ukraine to the EU, which the European Commission outlined as our starting figure," the minister said.

According to him, having received the status of a candidate for joining the European Union, Ukraine should think about achieving the goals of the European Green Agreement simultaneously with other EU states.

"We will develop our policy with full respect for European legislation, our future EU membership obligations and in full coordination with our European partners," Halushchenko summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in May, Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company connected new facilities for the production of "green" electricity to the energy grid of Ukraine.