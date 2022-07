Ukrtransnafta, the operator of the oil transportation system, paid UAH 283 million in dividends to its shareholder, the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, based on the results of financial and economic activities in 2021.

Ukrtransnafta has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrtransnafta paid its shareholder, Naftogaz, UAH 283 million of dividends based on the results of financial and economic activities in 2021. This amount is equal to 95% of the company's net profit in 2021. The decision to pay dividends was made by the sole shareholder of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company on April 27," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May Naftogaz dismissed Mykola Havrylenko, director general of Ukrtransnafta, and appointed Volodymyr Tsependa instead.

The total length of the main oil pipelines of the Ukrtransnafta system is 4,767 km, the number of oil pumping stations is 51.

The oil transportation system includes 11 tank farms with a total volume of 1,083,000 cubic meters.

100% of Ukrtransnafta belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company.