MP Mazurashu Suggests Rada Allow Men To Travel Abroad During War

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Heorhii Mazurashu proposes to parliament to allow some categories of men to travel abroad during the war.

This is stated in bill No. 7484-1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MP proposes to regulate the process of traveling abroad during martial law for men at the legislative level, since now it is carried out only by presidential decree.

It is proposed to allow traveling abroad to men who have:

- 2 children under 14 years of age;

- 1 child under 14 years of age and a pregnant wife;

- 1 child under 3 years of age.

The above categories of citizens are also exempt from mobilization during war.

According to the document, traveling abroad will be allowed to men who have:

- work or sports contracts in other countries;

- real estate, business (as owners, or co-owners) in other countries;

- permanent accommodation in other countries.

In addition, it is proposed to add sailors to the list of men who are allowed to travel abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 20 MPs propose to parliament to introduce criminal liability for up to 12 years in prison for traveling abroad during martial law.