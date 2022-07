The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already actively using M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) transferred by the United States.

The Ukrainian military also demonstrated the work of these complexes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this today, July 4, on Twitter.

Combat work of HIMARS. Zaporizhzhia direction. Beautiful, fast, accurate. @DeptofDefense

@thejointstaff pic.twitter.com/LEI2ocoUiP

— AFU General Staff (@GeneralStaffUA) July 4, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also published a video showing a column of M142 HIMARS moving towards a position to open fire, and then several systems firing a volley at the positions of the Russian invaders.

It is noted that the shelling of Russian troops shown in the video takes place somewhere in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

We will remind, on June 23, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the American M142 HIMARS have already entered service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are in Ukraine.

And on June 25, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi published the first video of the use of M142 HIMARS by the Ukrainian military on military facilities of Russian troops.

Earlier, we also reported that the U.S. Department of Defense announced the transfer of four more M142 HIMARS, as well as ammunition for them.