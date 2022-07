The recently launched aircraft carrier Fujian may not be the last in the Chinese Navy. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the country Tang Kefei, reports The Xinhua News Agency.

According to him, China’s plans to build aircraft carriers will be considered in accordance with the requirements of the country’s national security and the development of its military technology. At the same time, a representative of the PRC military department noted that the development and modernization of military equipment by China does not pose a threat to anyone.

"The development and modernization of China’s military equipment is not directed against any country or specific target, and will not pose a threat to any state or region, as long as it is aimed at protecting the country’s national sovereignty, security and development interests", – said Tang Kefei.

As reported by Ukrainian News, on June 17, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation launched its third aircraft carrier, which was named Fujian after the province of mainland China.