To counter Russian air strikes using cruise missiles, it is necessary to attack airfields used by Russian aircraft.

Ben Hodges, United States Army Europe ex-commanding general, stated this in a commentary to Guildhall.

"When we talk about missiles, cruise missiles launched from the territory of Russia and Belarus, then in order to counteract them, it is necessary to attack airfields from which such aircraft take off (launching cruise missiles - ed.). Or find a method to disrupt the logistics of delivering such missiles to launch sites," said General Hodges.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which carries out its activities within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danyliuk, said that guided cruise missiles that are used by the Russian Armed Forces to strike at military and civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine are effective as they operate at low altitudes and are invisible to the Ukrainian air defense system. According to him, Western countries should transfer F-15e, F-16 or other Western interceptors to Ukraine to effectively counter attacks by cruise missiles of the Russian Armed Forces.

In turn, in the UK Parliament, members of both the Conservative and Labour Parties made statements in support of the transfer to Ukraine of American aircraft such as F-15e, F-16 and other Western interceptors necessary to counter Russian cruise missiles.