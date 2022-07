Archaeologists have unearthed three pieces of a semi-circular tile dating from the late Yangshao culture in northwest China’s capital city of Shaanxi. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

These semi-circular tile fragments were found in the ruins of a crypt house at the Matengkun site, which is located in the village of Matengkun in the Yanta region, covering an area of ​​about 30,000 square meters.

All of these shards are clay-orange pottery with clear cutting and working marks, as well as residual fingerprints. Pottery fragments such as pots, bowls, jugs, and rings, as well as tools such as pottery knives and stone knives, have also been found in the ruins of the semi-crypt home.

Semi-circular roof tiles served as an important building material for higher class buildings in ancient China. The discovery of tileware from the late Yangshao period provides important.