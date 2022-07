Ukraine Presents Plan For Restoration Of Country For USD 750 Billion Until 2032

Ukraine presented a plan to restore the country for 10 years for USD 750 billion.

This is evidenced by the information on the website for the restoration of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the total amount of funding for all restoration projects is expected to be about USD 750 billion.

Over 10 years, it is planned to implement 850 restoration projects.

At the same time, the annual growth of real GDP is expected at the level of 7%.

From 2023 to 2025, it is planned to implement 580 projects with financing at the level of about USD 350 billion, and from 2026 to 2032 - 270 projects for USD 400 billion.

The site presents the name of each project, the steps for their implementation and the estimated cost of each of them.

A map of destruction by regions is also visualized.

So, for example, it is indicated that 167 schools, 1,402.3 km of roads, 122 hospitals and 7.451 million square meters of living area were destroyed in Kyiv region.

According to the information on the website, the Ukraine Recovery Plan is based on 5 main principles:

immediate onset and gradual development;

increasing equitable welfare;

integration into the EU;

restoring what was better on a national and regional scale;

stimulation of private investment.

The site also has a function to submit your own idea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the European Commission stated that Ukraine needs from EUR 500 to EUR 600 billion for reconstruction.