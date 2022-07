DGF: Revenues To Liquidated Banks UAH 102.5 Million In May

The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) states that in May, the amount of revenues to liquidated banks made UAH 102.5 million.

The DGF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Most of the funds came from repayment of loans - UAH 99.4 million (MR BANK JSC received the principal amount - UAH 97.2 million).

Banks received UAH 3.1 million from the lease of property.

In total, in January-May 2022, receipts of funds to banks under the management of the fund amounted to UAH 1,727.0 million, of which UAH 1,505.8 million came from the repayment of securities, UAH 149.0 million from the repayment of loans, UAH 66.4 million from the sale of property, UAH 5.8 million from the lease of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the DGF states that in 2021, the amount of revenues to liquidated banks made UAH 2.7 billion.

The DGF in May paid UAH 102.3 million to depositors of insolvent banks.