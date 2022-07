Volume Of Private Remittances Up 3% To USD 1.2 Billion In May

In May, the volume of private money remittances increased by 3% (compared to the same period last year) and amounted to USD 1.2 billion.

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the volume of wages that Ukrainians receive from abroad decreased by 17.9%, the volume of other private transfers received through official channels increased by 7.4%.

In general, 5.0% less transfers were sent through official channels than in May last year, while the flow through informal channels increased by 12.9% year over year.

Over the 4 months of this year, the volume of money transfers decreased by 7.9%, including net wages - by 7.5%, private transfers - by 8.8%.

Net lending to the outside world (total balance of the current account and capital transaction account) in May amounted to USD 133 million (in May 2021 - USD 378 million).

In total, in January-May 2022, net lending to the outside world amounted to USD 3.6 billion, for the corresponding period last year, net borrowing amounted to USD 45 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in April, the volume of private money remittances decreased by 14.7% (compared to the same period last year) and amounted to USD 1 billion.

In 2021, the volume of remittances to Ukraine increased by 25.4% to USD 15.026 billion compared to 2020 (USD 11.980 billion).

In 2020, remittances grew by 1.7% to a record-breaking USD 12.1 billion.