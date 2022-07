Russia ignores the intention of Pope Francis to visit Moscow and Kyiv.

This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

He noted that the Ukrainian side had repeatedly invited the Pope to visit Ukraine.

"We believe that this visit will strengthen the role of the Pontiff in restoring peace on Ukrainian land, and also support the spirit of Ukrainians who are experiencing untold suffering because of Russia's aggression," Nikolenko said.

The speaker called it indicative that Moscow in every possible way ignores the readiness of the Holy Father to visit Russia.

"This is further evidence that the Russian regime is seeking war, not peace. It's time to deepen ties with those who sincerely want it," Nikolenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Pope Francis announced his intention to visit Ukraine and Russia in an interview with Reuters. First, he expressed a desire to visit Moscow.

Earlier, Pope Francis said he wants to go to Ukraine, but must wait for the right moment to do so.

Also in the Vatican, an audience was held between Pope Francis and two wives of the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol from the Azov regiment, who were in the basements of Azovstal.