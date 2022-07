Within Chernihiv and Sumy regions, on the border, Russia continues to hold a certain number of its units. This is done in order to provoke and pull back the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but no strike groups are observed. This was announced during a briefing by the speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko.

"The enemy daily opens fire on the settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions from mortars, artillery, and cases of dropping explosives from drones have been recorded. More than 100 shellings have been recorded in a week," the speaker of the authority said.

The authority does not record significant changes in the situation and the nature of activity from the side of Belarus. Also, there were no signs of the formation of offensive forces.

"Units of the Armed Forces of Belarus continue to serve on their border. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine records the conduct of engineering work, as well as the use of electronic warfare equipment," Demchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 3, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 230 to 36,200 killed, equipment - by 5 tanks and 4 drones.

Meanwhile, the General Staff said that the Russian Federation is conducting an active conscription campaign due to heavy losses.