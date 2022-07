There are now 3 Russian ships and a submarine equipped with missiles in the Black Sea. This was stated by the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk during a briefing.

Humeniuk said that in total 28 missiles are ready to launch in the Black Sea.

"Now in the northwestern part of the Black Sea there are 3 missile ships - above-water missile carriers and also a submarine equipped with Kalibr-type cruise missiles. The total salvo is 28 missiles. There is also one large landing ship on guard," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is using old Soviet Kh-22 missiles designed for delivering nuclear strikes to shell the territory of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to the British Ministry of Defense, the Russians are using old planes and mercenary pilots in the war.

On June 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At least 20 people were killed and 59 were injured.

Over one weekend, the Russian occupation troops fired from 60 to 80 long-range ballistic and cruise missiles on the territory of Ukraine from aircraft, ground systems and ships. The total cost of these missiles is about USD 200 million.