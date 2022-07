In January-June 2022, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 405.2 billion, in June - with a deficit of UAH 141.2 billion.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to current data, in June 2022, the total fund of the state budget received UAH 97.3 billion.

Among the payments, the collection of which is controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the main receipts are received at the expense of:

- personal income tax and military tax - UAH 12.6 billion;

- value added tax from goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine - UAH 11.9 billion;

- value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine - UAH 11.7 billion (UAH 21.2 billion was collected, UAH 9.5 billion was reimbursed);

- dividends transferred by enterprises with a state share - UAH 5.1 billion;

- excise tax - UAH 8.6 billion;

- corporate income tax - UAH 3.1 billion;

- rent for the use of mineral resources - UAH 2.8 billion.

Receipts of a single contribution for compulsory state social insurance to the Pension Fund of Ukraine and social insurance funds in June 2022 amounted to UAH 37.9 billion.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the state budget was reoriented to military purposes.

Consequently, the primary financing of expenditures this year is aimed at increasing the country's defense capability and implementing the most necessary social expenses that support the life of the population.

According to current data of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, in January-June 2022, cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 1,032.9 billion, including the general fund - UAH 972.7 billion, or 78.6% from the plan of the reporting period.

At the same time, in June 2022, cash expenditures of the state budget were made in the amount of UAH 248.7 billion, including the general fund - in the amount of UAH 232.4 billion, or 83.3% of the June plan.

In January-June 2022, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 405.2 billion, including the general fund - in the amount of UAH 406.1 billion, against the deficit planned by the general fund for January-June 2022 in the amount of UAH 642.6 billion.

In June, the actual state budget deficit amounted to UAH 141.2 billion, including the general fund - UAH 134.9 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the deficit of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 113.4 billion.