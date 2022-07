The Russian-controlled "authority" of Crimea is preparing for illegal mobilization on the peninsula. Residents were urged to sabotage the conscription of the occupiers into the army. This is stated in the message of the Representation of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that recently the "head" of Crimea ordered the creation of a "draft commission for mobilization." It was also instructed to open corresponding commissions of a lower level. This indicates preparation for forced conscription.

"Citizens of Ukraine in the occupied Crimea are again planning to be forced to fight against their own state, as is already happening with those whom the occupiers illegally called up for military service," the statement says.

It is noted that such actions of Russia violate the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the provisions of the IV Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians in time of war.

Ukrainians in Crimea were urged to do everything possible to avoid mobilization and sabotage the decisions of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Denysenko, adviser to the Interior Minister, said that Putin had signed a decree on preparations for mobilization.

Meanwhile, the General Staff said that the Russian Federation is conducting an active conscription campaign due to heavy losses.