Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments In May Amounted To USD 132 Million

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in May amounted to USD 132 million (in May 2021, the surplus was USD 373 million).

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The surplus decreased due to the formation of a negative balance of trade in goods and services, including due to significant expenses of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

In addition, secondary income increased (due to the receipt of grants from international partners and humanitarian aid) and a surplus of primary income was formed due to a decrease in investment income payments.

In January-May 2022, the current account surplus amounted to USD 3.6 billion (in January-May 2021, the deficit amounted to USD 57 million).

Excluding reinvested revenues, the surplus amounted to USD 4.1 billion (for the five months of 2021 - USD 3.1 billion).

Exports of goods in May decreased by 48.6% (in April - by 50.9%), their imports decreased by 24.5% (in April - by 46.6%).

Compared to the previous month, exports of goods increased by 10.1%, while their imports increased by 39.0%.

Exports of goods amounted to USD 2.7 billion.

Exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metals decreased the most - by 70.2% (compared with April 2022, increased by 16.2%).

The volume of imports of goods amounted to USD 3.7 billion.

Energy imports increased by 1.1% (by April - by 15.5%).

Non-energy imports fell by 28.7%.

The deficit of the consolidated balance of payments amounted to USD 1.9 billion (in May 2021 - USD 280 million).

As of June 1, 2022, the volume of international reserves amounted to USD 25.1 billion, which provides financing for imports of the current period for 3.6 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments made USD 2.1 billion (1.1% of the GDP) over the surplus of USD 5.3 billion (3.4% of the GDP) in 2020.

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in 2020 made USD 6.6 billion (4.1% of the gross domestic product) over the deficit of USD 4.1 billion (2.7% of the GDP) year over year.