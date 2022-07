Pope Francis announced his intention to visit Ukraine and Russia. He said this in an interview with Reuters.

Thus, the Pope noted that he is scheduled to visit Canada in July, and after that he intends to visit Ukraine and Russia. First, he expressed a desire to visit Moscow.

“I would like to go to Ukraine, and first I would like to go to Moscow. We exchanged messages about this because I thought that if the Russian president would give me a small window to serve the cause of peace. And now it is possible that after when I return from Canada, it is possible that I will be able to go to Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Pope Francis said that he wanted to go to Ukraine, but he had to wait for the right moment to do so.

Pope Francis had an audience in the Vatican with two wives of the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol from the Azov regiment, who were in the basements of Azovstal.

Also in March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Pope Francis his mediating role in ending the war.