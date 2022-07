Russia is using old Soviet Kh-22 missiles intended for nuclear strikes to bombard Ukrainian territory. This was announced by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Budanov said that the Russians use missiles intended for nuclear strikes, but they use a conventional warhead.

"These are not just old Soviet Kh-22 missiles, this is a missile that was designed to deliver nuclear strikes. Therefore, it has an accuracy of plus or minus a kilometer - it was generally normal. It is designed to deliver nuclear strikes, and they shoot with a conventional warhead," he said.

Budanov stressed that the missiles do not have the accuracy that they would like to have.

Also, according to the head of intelligence, there is still a missile threat from Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, intelligence announced the first victories of Ukraine in August.

Meanwhile, according to the British Ministry of Defense, the Russians are using old planes and mercenary pilots in the war.