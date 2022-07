On July 1, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant resumed communication with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced this in a message on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On July 1, Energoatom, with its own efforts, resumed the lost connection between the Zaporizhia NPP and the IAEA. …including Vodafone, with which the agency has a contract for data transmission. Despite the fact that the mobile networks of domestic operators are still not working, Energoatom has resumed communication between the Zaporizhia NPP and the IAEA," the message says.

According to the report, all mandatory monitoring data are being transmitted and the agency has confirmed their receipt.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 29, the IAEA again lost contact with the monitoring systems of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 13, the Zaporizhia NPP resumed communication with the IAEA.

The Russians informed the leadership of the Zaporizhzhia NPP that from September 1, the plant will come under the control of Rosatom.

Earlier, Energoatom said that Rafael Grossi, the director general of the IAEA, is trying to legitimize Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Meanwhile, Energoatom announced the impossibility of shutting down the Zaporizhzhia NPP and urged the public not to speculate on this topic.

On March 4, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured by Russian troops.

The Zaporizhia NPP is the largest NPP in Europe, which has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.