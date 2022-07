Occupiers after the capture of the town of Lysychansk in Luhansk region will probably throw their forces into taking control of Donetsk region.

This is stated in the daily report by British intelligence.

"The town was the last remaining large settlement in Luhansk region under Ukrainian control. Now Russia's attention will almost certainly turn to the capture of Donetsk region, most of which remains under the control of Ukrainian forces," the report says.

The department also notes that the Russian invasion continues to have a devastating impact on the agricultural sector of Ukraine. The war has severely disrupted the seed and fertilizer supply chains on which Ukrainian farmers depend.

The Russian blockade of Odesa continues to seriously restrict grain exports from Ukraine. Because of this, the export of agricultural products of Ukraine in 2022 is unlikely to be more than 35% of the total in 2021.

"After pulling back from Zmiinyi Island, a Black Sea outpost, Russia erroneously claimed that 'the ball is now on Ukraine's side' regarding improved grain exports. In fact, it is Russia's interference in Ukraine's agricultural sector that continues to exacerbate the global food crisis," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive in three directions, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold in Lysychansk.

Later it became known that the AFU were forced to leave their positions and lines in Lysychansk.

And the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that after the capture of Lysychansk, the invaders are likely to launch an offensive against Siversk, a town in Donetsk region on the way to Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk.