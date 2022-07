Russian military trying to take control of 3 settlements in Sloviyansk direction

Russian military are conducting assault operations to establish control over three settlements in the Sloviyansk direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Sloviyansk direction, enemy units are trying to establish control over the settlements of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna by conducting assault actions. The fighting continues," the authority said.

The enemy is regrouping troops to resume the offensive.

For this purpose, a battalion tactical group was moved from the Izium area in the direction of the settlement of Snizhkivka, and additional barrel artillery units were deployed.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy groupings are concentrated on the gradual displacement of the Defense Forces units to the border of Siversk – Fedorivka - Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU strangled the assault of the invaders in the area of ​​Prudianka, Kharkiv region.

As of the morning of the 131st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers crossed the Siverskyi Donets River in the Kramatorsk direction and strengthened their positions in the areas of Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.