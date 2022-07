On the front line, women are often the first. A record number of Ukrainian women serve as medics and machine gunners, writes The Washington Post, which the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine refers to in its information message posted on Telegram.

According to Kateryna Pryimak, a co-founder of the Ukrainian Women's Veterans Movement, women now make up approximately 22% of the Ukrainian military. This increase began with the Russian-backed war in the east in 2014 and has risen sharply since Russia's full-scale invasion four months ago.

If a few years ago women served mainly in auxiliary roles and cooked food in the kitchens of units, now there are women mechanics, doctors, drivers, machine gunners, and commanders.