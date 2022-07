Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, believes that a change of power in the Kremlin can occur under one of two scenarios: the collapse of the Russian Federation into many parts or "de-putinization." Budanov said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, Budanov noted that the political and economic Russian elite had suffered quite a lot from the sanctions, but would still wait for the “right moment” without creating protest moods on their own.

“The right (moment) for the correct overthrow (of the head of the Kremlin). As they say, “succession,” Budanov said.

At the same time, the head of Ukrainian intelligence refused to comment on statements about the "death of Putin."

"Is Putin alive now? A rhetorical question... I will refrain from answering it," Budanov said.

Budanov told about two scenarios for the overthrow of the current Russian government.

“There are only two options for how it all will end. First, it is Putin’s successor who stops the main actions not only in Ukraine, but in many parts of the world. And he will say: “Please, lift all the sanctions imposed on Russia, we are building new relations. Russia has nothing to do with it, it was only the person who previously ran the state, and these are his personal problems, he is a maniac," Budanov suggested.

That is, the so-called "de-putinization" will take place.

"Well, they will blame him (Putin) for everything. Another option is simply the collapse of Russia into several parts, into three or more," he added.

Asked by a journalist whether the persons of Putin's "successors" are known, he replied that "this process is just now going on."

"This is a very strong undercover struggle. The Kremlin towers must find some kind of consensus among themselves. And this is hard," says Budanov.

The head of intelligence declined to name these individuals.

"No, there is no need to interfere with this process," Budanov summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Putin is ready to wage war for a very long time.

Earlier, the head of U.S. intelligence said that Putin still wants to take over most of Ukraine.