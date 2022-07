Ukraine exported 61.52 million tons of grain and oilseeds in the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022).

Deputy Minister of Economy / Trade Representative Taras Kachka announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"61.52 million tons of grain and oilseeds worth USD 22.2 billion were exported by Ukraine for the completed marketing year of 2021/2022. Wheat exports amounted to 18.7 million tons for USD 4.8 billion, 23.54 million tons of corn for USD 5.8 billion, 5.74 million tons of barley for USD 1.3 billion 161,500 tons of rye, 100,000 tons of buckwheat and millet, 67,600 tons of sorghum, 12,600 tons of oats, 4,100 tons of rice, 1.1 million tons of soybeans for 641 million tons; 2.7 million tons of rapeseed for USD 1.7 billion, 1.09 million tons of sunflower for USD 616 million, 32,000 tons of flax seeds and 24,000 tons of oilseeds," he wrote.

Also, according to Kachka, Ukraine exported 4.3 million tons of sunflower oil worth USD 5.8 billion, 3.4 million tons of sunflower meal worth 960 million tons and 421,000 tons of soybean meal worth USD 230 million tons were exported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine in the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022) amounted to 48.508 million tons, which is 8.5% or 3.79 million tons more than in the previous marketing year.