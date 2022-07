Cabinet decides to send UAH 3.9 billion of Naftogaz profits for 2021 for dividends to state

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate 30%, or UAH 3,915.4 million, of the profits of the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine for 2021 to pay dividends to the state budget and 65%, or UAH 8,483.5 million, of the profits of the NAC - to purchase natural gas to prepare for the 2022/23 heating season.

This is stated in government decree 742 dated July 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to send 5% of net profit in the amount of UAH 652.6 million to reserve capital.

"The government has decided to reduce the basic rate of payment of dividends from 95 to 30%. Therefore, Naftogaz transferred another UAH 1.6 billion to the state budget (in addition to UAH 2.3 billion paid in March). The difference (between 95% and 30 %), which is about UAH 8.5 billion, according to the decision of the government, will be used to import natural gas for a sustainable heating season," Yurii Vitrenko, the board chairperson of Naftogaz, wrote on Facebook.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate 95%, or UAH 12,398.9 million, of Naftogaz's profits for 2021 to pay dividends to the state budget.

At the end of March, Naftogaz paid UAH 2.3 billion in dividends for 2021 to the state budget in advance.

In May, the Naftogaz group said it ended 2021 with a net profit of UAH 12.023 billion against a loss of UAH 19.002 billion in 2020, increasing its sales revenue by 36.5%, or UAH 58.15 billion, to UAH 217.384 billion.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as gas supply to consumers.