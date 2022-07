Russian invaders are conducting offensive operations in the direction of several settlements in the Bakhmut direction. The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy has intensified shelling of the positions of our troops at cannon and rocket artillery along the line of contact. It conducted massive missile strikes in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Berestove, Spirne and in the area of ​​the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant.

"With the support of artillery, the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Vasylivka, Berestove, Spirne, Klynove, and Mayorsk, but is not successful," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders crossed the Siverskyi Donets River and are gaining ground in the area of ​​Lysychansk.

Meanwhile, the AFU were forced to abandon their positions and lines in Lysychansk.

The National Security and Defense Council also stated that the Russian occupying forces deliberately conduct targeted missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine in order to arrange terror and intimidate the population.