As of the morning of the 131st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers crossed the Siverskyi Donets River in the Kramatorsk direction and secured themselves in the areas of Lysychansk and Bilohorivka. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, it is reported that in the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions without significant changes. In the latter from the territory of Kursk oblast, the aggressor used artillery and helicopters of army aviation to destroy the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Vasyliyievske, Bilopillia, Bachevsk, and Vovkivka of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the grouping of enemy troops, with the support of army aviation, is concentrating its efforts on holding down the actions of the Ukrainian army and preventing them from going on the offensive. In the direction of the village of Prudianka, Ukrainian soldiers suppressed a hostile attempt at assault. In order to disrupt the command and control system of the Defense Forces, the enemy is actively using electronic warfare systems.

In the Sloviyansk direction, enemy units are trying to establish control over the settlements of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna by assault actions. The fighting continues.

The enemy is regrouping troops to resume the offensive. For this purpose, a battalion tactical group was moved from the area of ​​the town of Izium in the direction of the settlement of Snizhkivka, and additional subunits of cannon artillery were deployed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, after artillery preparation, the enemy crossed the Siverskyi Donets River, and is gaining ground in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy groupings are concentrated on the gradual displacement of the Defense Forces units to the border of Siversk – Fedorivka - Bakhmut.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy intensified shelling with cannon and rocket artillery along the line of contact, and also launched massive missile strikes in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Berestove and in the area of ​​the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant. With the support of artillery, the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Vasylivka, Berestove, Kalynove, and Mayorsk, but was not successful.

On the Avdiyivka and Kurakhove directions, the invaders carried out assault operations in the directions of the settlements of Pobieda and Mariyinka. Assault aircraft of the enemy launched missile strikes in the areas of the eastern outskirts of the settlement of Avdiyivka and Mariyinka.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is exerting systematic fire influence in order to pin down units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from capsizing to other directions.

In the Pivdennyi Buh and Tavriiske directions, the main efforts of the Russian army are focused on attempts to return lost positions in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Potiomkyne, and Myrne and to prevent our troops from carrying out counteroffensive operations in Kherson and Mykolayiv regions. The enemy is improving the engineering equipment of positions in the Novovoskresenske area.

As part of the logistics support for the troops, 17 railcars with ammunition were moved from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the Kalanchak Railway Station (Myrne, Kherson region).

Three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU were forced to leave their positions and lines in Lysychansk.

Meanwhile, the National Security and Defense Council said that the Russian occupation forces are deliberately conducting targeted missile strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure in order to spread terror and intimidate the population.