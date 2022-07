The occupiers after the capture of Lysychansk, most likely, will launch an attack on Siversk, a city in Donetsk region on the way to Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk. But they can develop more serious attacks on Bakhmut or Sloviyansk. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Sunday, July 3.

Military experts admit that Ukrainian forces are likely to continue to fight back towards the E40 highway, which runs from Sloviyansk through Bakhmut towards Debaltseve. It is not yet clear whether they will decide to organize a defense around Siversk.

However, in Donetsk region, Russian troops attempted to attack settlements north of Sloviyansk, but did not conquer any new territory during 3 July. At the same time, according to the statement of the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian army uses some tools for electronic warfare here. Various sources confirm that Sloviyansk is under massive shelling from the Russian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive in three directions, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold in Lysychansk.

Russian troops attempted to conduct reconnaissance in force southwest of Lysychansk.

Later, it became known that the Armed Forces were forced to leave their positions and lines in Lysychansk.