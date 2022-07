Because of the morning missile strike on Kharkiv, a civilian was injured, a house and a school were damaged.

This was reported by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on July 3 at 4 a.m., the Russian military carried out a missile attack on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

Also in the morning, the Russians hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region. Initially, there were no casualties.

Recall that earlier the invaders fired on the evacuation column near Kharkiv.

Also, the Russian invaders destroyed a sports complex in Kharkiv.