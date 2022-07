The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the south of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the AFU has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces in the likely directions of attack," the ministry said.

The enemy carried out systematic shelling from cannon and rocket artillery, launched an air strike in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Ivanivka.

The Russian occupiers are inflicting systematic missile strikes in the Mykolayiv direction.

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ship grouping of the Black Sea Fleet continues to perform the tasks of blocking sea lanes and conducting reconnaissance.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Aviation of the Air Force of the AFU worked in virtually all areas of hostilities - in Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. They conducted almost a dozen group flights.

About twenty units of enemy equipment and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

The units of the AFU continue the successful implementation of rocket and artillery fire missions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the troops of the Russian Federation are regrouping in southern Ukraine.

The occupiers deployed an additional missile battery in the south.