The enemy is trying to storm Spartak, Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out shelling not far from Novoluhanske and Maiske. The enemy conducted an airstrike near Pokrovske.

It is trying to conduct an offensive in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Spirne, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the AFU in the areas of the settlements of Pesky, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Bilohiriya, Olhivske, and Kamiyanske.

By assault actions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Spartak.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, servicemen of the AFU repelled attempts by Russian troops to advance north of Kharkiv and in the direction of Sloviyansk, Donetsk region. In addition, the Ukrainian military forced the invaders to leave the village in Kherson region.

The AFU repulsed the offensive in three directions, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold in Lysychansk.