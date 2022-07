The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one of the four military bases of the invaders in Melitopol. The AFU inflicted more than 30 hits on the enemy. This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on Telegram.

"In the night, the AFU put out of action one of the four military bases of the ruscists in Melitopol. They inflicted more than 30 strikes exclusively on the Russian military base," Fedorov said.

He also noted that a large flow of Melitopol residents is expected to be evacuated.

"Our task is to help accommodate people who want to move to Zaporizhzhia," the mayor stressed.

Also, according to him, yesterday, thanks to the resistance forces, the armored train of the invaders with ammunition derailed.

"Now the occupiers are trying to make provocations that there was shelling of peaceful areas, civilians suffered, urban infrastructure was destroyed. This did not happen!" Fedorov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy ammunition depots near Chornobayivka and Snihurivka.

In addition, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian invaders have lost about 35,870 soldiers, 120 of them in the last 24 hours.