Belarus is rotating the military in Brest region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groupings were found. According to available information, from July 1, 2022, the rotation of units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Brest region has begun," the General Staff reports.

The air defense system is being strengthened at the expense of the units of the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko accused Ukraine of attempting to conduct a missile attack on Belarusian military facilities.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that his country does not at all strive to fight in Ukraine, but they are trying in every possible way to drag it into the war in order to "deal with both Russia and Belarus in one fell swoop."

In Lviv, they began to prepare for a possible invasion from Belarus.