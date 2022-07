The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive actions of the invaders in three directions, in particular Kharkiv, Sloviyansk, and Donetsk. Fighting continues near Bakhmut, and the enemy is also trying to gain a foothold in Lysychansk.

This is reported by the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were found. On July 1, the rotation of units of the armed forces of Belarus in Brest region began. The air defense system is being strengthened at the expense of units of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the border section. In addition, the enemy fired from the territory of the Russian Federation on the positions of the defense forces and civilian infrastructure near Bachevsk and Volkovka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied positions. It fired artillery at settlements. The enemy assault near Prudianka was successfully repulsed by the AFU. The enemy launched airstrikes not far from Mospanov and Hrakiv.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the invaders are on the defensive. They fired at settlements from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery. They repeatedly unsuccessfully tried to conduct assault operations near Mazanivka. They were rebuffed and left. The enemy uses electronic warfare systems.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on securing positions in the area of ​​the city of Lysychansk and Verkhniokamiyanka. They carried out offensive actions near Bilohorivka, they were not successful, and they were forced to retreat.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out shelling not far from Novoluhanske and Maiske. It launched airstrikes near Pokrovske. It is trying to conduct an offensive in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Spirne, the fighting continues.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the AFU in the areas of the settlements of Pesky, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Bilohiriya, Olhivske, and Kamiyanske. By assault actions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Spartak.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating his efforts on preventing the advance of defense forces units on probable directions of attack. It made systematic shelling from barrel and rocket artillery. It inflicted an airstrike in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Ivanivka. The Russian occupiers are inflicting systematic missile strikes in the Mykolayiv direction.

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ship group of the Black Sea Fleet continues to perform tasks of blocking sea lanes and conducting reconnaissance. Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Aviation of the Air Force of the AFU worked in virtually all areas of hostilities - in Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. It made almost a dozen group sorties. About twenty units of enemy equipment and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Our units continue to successfully carry out rocket and artillery fire missions. The total losses of the enemy are specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the occupiers shelled Sloviyansk with cluster shells.

In addition, Ukraine is ready for any scenarios from Belarus.