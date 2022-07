The number of children killed increased by 1 to 344, and those wounded – by 5 to 640 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 340, Kharkiv region - 185, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolayiv region - 53, Kherson region – 52, and Zaporizhzhia region - 31.

It is noted that on July 1, as a result of an enemy airstrike on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, an 11-year-old boy was injured.

In addition, it became known that as a result of rocket attacks by the Russian armed forces on June 27 on the Amstor shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a 9-year-old child was wounded.

Also, the number of victims of missile attacks in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region on July 1 increased during the day.

During the day, it became known that another child died and three were injured: a 2-year-old girl and two boys aged 8 and 13. The condition of two children is extremely serious.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling by the Russian military of Ukrainian cities and villages, 2,102 educational institutions were damaged, 215 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to Vice Prime Minister region - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, during the full-scale aggression, Russia deported 1.2 million Ukrainians including 240,000 children to its territory.

The Verkhovna Rada asks the United Nations Human Rights Committee, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to prevent the adoption by Russians of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia.

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the mechanism for transferring a child temporarily evacuated to the territory of another state to an adoptive family, in particular, it is allowed to transfer a child in the presence of an official of a consular institution of Ukraine.