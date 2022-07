Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have lost about 35,870 soldiers, 120 of them in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the enemy suffered the greatest losses over the past day in the Bakhmut direction.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 2 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 35,870 (+120),

tanks – 1,582 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles – 3,737 (+1) units,

artillery systems - 800 (+4) units,

MLRS - 246 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 105 (+0) units,

planes- 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 186 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level - 653 (+8),

cruise missiles - 144 (+1),

ships / boats -15 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tank trucks – 2,614 (+4) units,

special equipment - 61 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 129th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military stopped the enemy's advance near Lysychansk. Also, the Russian troops failed the assault near Sloviyansk. The invaders continue to shell the border areas.

Meanwhile, in Kherson region, due to the growing resistance of the population, the leadership of the Russian invaders is hiring more and more guards to move around the region.