In Kherson region, due to the growing resistance of the population, the leadership of the Russian invaders is hiring more and more guards to move around the region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that local residents of Kherson region continue to offer total resistance to the invaders, and their leadership, in turn, moves with a large number of guards and in armored vehicles.

"The Russian invaders are afraid of the resistance of the local population, which is growing in particular in Kherson region. The leadership of the invaders moves with a large number of guards in armored vehicles and bulletproof vests. Local residents continue to offer total resistance," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU asked for silence around the operation to liberate Kherson.

Earlier, in Kherson region, the AFU blew up three ammunition depots of the occupiers.

On June 30, the AFU liberated the village of Potiomkyne in Kherson region.

Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, also said that units of the AFU were able to liberate the village of Kyselivka, which is located just 15 kilometers from the temporarily occupied Kherson.