As of the morning of the 129th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy's advance near Lysychansk. Also, Russian troops failed the assault near Sloviyansk. The invaders continue to shell the border areas. The General Staff of the AFU announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the General Staff spoke about the situation on the fronts as of the morning of July 2.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, according to available information, the terms of mobilization training have been extended in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus until July 9. Within the framework of these events, subpoenas continue to be served through the military commissariats of Gomel region. In addition, doctors were informed about the ban on leaving the country.

In the Siversk direction, in order to cover the border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups. The aggressor fired artillery at the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In order to disrupt the control and communications system of defense forces units, the enemy uses electronic warfare systems in the areas of settlements located near the state border on the territory of Belgorod oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units are concentrating their efforts on holding down the actions of our troops and preventing further advance. In order to regain lost positions, the enemy conducts assault operations.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is conducting defensive battles. It also stormed Bohorodychne, but had no success. It fired artillery at several areas. The enemy is trying to improve the logistics system in the indicated direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the areas of Bilohorivka, Mayaky, and Donetsk, and in Lysychansk – Zolotarivka and Verkhniokamiyanske, were fired from cannon and rocket artillery. In the direction of the latter led the offensive, had no success, retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery was recorded near Vershyna, Bakhmut, and Spirne. The enemy also launched airstrikes in the area of ​​​​the village of Vershyna.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers fired from artillery of various calibers at the settlements of Shumy, Niu York, Zalizne, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Mariyinka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Shevchenko. Enemy airstrikes were recorded near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiyivka.

In the Yuzhnobuzh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding occupied lines and preventing the advance of units of the Ukrainian defense forces. It conducted shelling near Partyzanske, Kobzartsi, Prybuzke, Tavriiske, Stepova Dolyna, Posad-Pokrovske, Trudoliubivka, Mykolaivka, Potiomkyne, and Lupareve.

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ship grouping of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continues to perform tasks of blocking sea lanes and conducting reconnaissance. In readiness for missile strikes against targets on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy is holding two carriers of high-precision weapons.

The fighter aviation of the AFU continues to patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and the attack aircraft, not without success, provides fire support to our units in certain operational areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 1, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military had successfully repulsed the Russian offensive in the direction of Loskutivka – Lysychansk gelatine plant.

And on June 30, the Ukrainian command announced that the occupying troops had achieved partial success in the area of ​​the Lysychansk oil refinery (refinery).