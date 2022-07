Russian troops on Friday evening launched air strikes with phosphorus bombs on Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The leadership of the Russian Armed Forces does not even adhere to its own statements declaring a "gesture of goodwill." Today, at about 6 p.m. from the Belbek airfield, a pair of Su-30 aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces launched an aviation strike with phosphorus bombs on Zmiinyi Island twice, where they allegedly "completed the tasks," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi stressed that everyone who talks about agreements with Russia should know these facts.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ironically noted that the only thing in which the enemy remains consistent is the "accuracy" of striking.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military had knocked out the invaders from Zmiinyi Island.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the flight of the invaders from Zmiinyi Island a "gesture of goodwill."