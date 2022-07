The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian drone worth about USD 7 million.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV with an approximate cost of USD 7 million," the department said.

Ukrainian aviation and rocket and artillery units continue to work to defeat enemy logistics centers, fuel supply points, accumulations of armored combat vehicles and manpower.

In the Pivdenny Bih direction, the enemy continued shelling in the areas of Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriiske, Prybuzke, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Shevchenkove, Novohryhorivka, Shyroke, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Kobzartsi, Chervonyi Yar, Kavkaz, Stepove, Kalynivka, Velyke Artakove, Dobrianka, Potiomkine and Mykolaivka.

The enemy also launched an airstrike in the area of ​​the settlement of Dyvizia.

In readiness for missile attacks on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the invaders hold two carriers of high-precision weapons in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up 3 ammunition depots of the invaders in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.