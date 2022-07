Keramet LLC claims the loss of control over equipment in Mariupol for EUR 4 million.

This is stated in the message Keramet on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Keramet LLC lost operational control over specialized equipment located in the territories of the Illich integrated iron & steel works and Azovstal metallurgical plants in Mariupol. Among the machines left in the occupied city are 9 scrap metal reloaders, 2 units of press scissors for recycling scrap metal, a briquetting press and a grinder for processing steel chips, 2 passenger cars. The total cost of the lost equipment is about EUR 4 million," the message says.

In connection with the above events, the company filed an application for a criminal offense with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Illich integrated iron & steel works (Mariupol) of the Metinvest group appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Office of the President with a request to impose personal sanctions on Russian residents who illegally seize and resell metal products of the enterprise.

Keramet LLC was established in 1990 and specializes in the procurement and processing of ferrous scrap.