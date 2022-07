Energoatom Will Provide 30% Of Moldova's Electricity Needs In July

The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company will provide 30% of Moldova's electricity needs in July.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Energoatom will continue to provide 30% of Moldova's electricity needs in July at the price of the previous month - USD 77/MWh," the statement said, citing the words of Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June Energoatom began exporting electricity to Moldova.

On October 1, 2020, Energoatom for the first time exported electricity produced by Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Moldova.

Energoatom operates four nuclear power plants with 15 nuclear reactors (including 13 VVER-1000 reactors and two VVER-440 reactors with a combined installed capacity of 13,835 MW), two hydropower units at the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant (which has an installed capacity of 302 MW), and two hydropower units at the Oleksandrivka hydroelectric power plant (an installed capacity of 11.5 MW).