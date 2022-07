In June, gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system to Europe reached a historic low of 1.25 billion cubic meters, down 3 times compared to June 2021.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Gas blackmail Russian style. As a result of Gazprom's manipulative actions, gas prices in Europe have risen by almost 42% since the beginning of June. The Kremlin uses aggression not only in the military dimension: attempts to disrupt the heating season in Europe are an example of a real hybrid war. Through the Ukrainian GTS in June of this year, monthly transit volumes reached a historic minimum since 1991 - 1.25 billion cubic meters. So, compared to May 2022, the volume of transit through Ukraine fell by 37%, and compared to June of the previous year, transit decreased almost three times," it says.

It is noted that Gazprom (Russia) used only 38% of the booked capacity (3.29 billion cubic meters) under a long-term contract.

"Note that Gazprom continues not to use the booked and paid capacity at the Sudzha entry point, which amounts to 77.2 million cubic meters per day. Also, the Russian monopolist did not take advantage of the opportunity to transfer the capacities of the Sokhranovka gas metering station and does not participate in auctions for booking capacities. Combined with the restriction of transit through the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline, this leads to the "drainage" of the EU gas market and an increase in prices," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company intends to file an arbitration lawsuit against Gazprom (Russia) in July due to underpayment under a gas transit contract.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC declares that Gazprom does not use paid and booked capacities for gas transit.

In December 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and Russia agreed that under this contract on gas transit for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the volume of transit in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas each year.