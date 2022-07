The Russian Federation is conducting an active draft campaign on the territory of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation due to significant losses of personnel of military units. This is stated in the operational update on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, July 1.

"In connection with significant losses of personnel of military units from the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation, an active conscription company is being held on its territory. In particular, the recruitment point of the mobilization reserve was deployed in the city of Vladivostok and in Sergeevka, the point of permanent deployment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Combined Arms Army,” the statement said.

At the same time, Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue their activities to destroy the enemy's logistics centers, fuel supply points, accumulations of combat armored vehicles and manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that since the beginning of the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, the aggressor's army has lost more than 30,000 soldiers killed, and almost 100,000 more Russians have been wounded.

On July 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the losses of personnel of Russian troops per day increased by 150 people killed. Since the beginning of the war, 33,750 invaders have been killed in Ukraine.

Also on July 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian drone worth USD 7 million.