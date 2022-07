AFU Return More Than 1,000 Settlements Under Control Of Ukraine - President’s Office

As of today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have de-occupied 1,027 settlements, which were captured by the Russian occupation forces during a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has announced this.

"As of today, 1,027 settlements have been de-occupied. The work of humanitarian headquarters has begun on 95% of the liberated territories," he said in his video message.

The official stressed that restoration work continues on all territories liberated from the invaders of the country.

We will remind, on June 7, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak urged Ukrainians not to be afraid of the news that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are withdrawing in some sections of the front.

According to him, Ukraine is conducting maneuverable defense and is trying to wear out the army of the invaders, which is superior in number.

And on June 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian military aggression showed that Ukraine faced absolute evil and had no choice but to liberate its entire territory.