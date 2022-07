Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 30,000 troops killed, and almost 100,000 more Russians have been wounded as a result of hostilities.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov made the corresponding statement during a meeting with members of the German parliament.

"The enemy has lost more than 30,000 of its soldiers in Ukraine. More than 90,000 Russians have been wounded. There are a lot of missing people. The Russian leadership fixes many occupiers as "lost" so as not to pay monetary compensation to families," Reznikov said.

He also told German parliamentarians that Russia is now seeking to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, the Russian leadership sets the retention and provision of a land corridor with the occupied Crimea, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea, as its military mission.

We will remind, today, July 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the losses of personnel of Russian troops per day increased by 150 people killed. Since the beginning of the war, 33,750 invaders have been killed in Ukraine.

In addition, during the four months of the war, Russian troops lost more than 10,000 units of ground, air and naval equipment.

Earlier, the press secretary of the chairman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, said that at least one Russian soldier is killed every five minutes in Ukraine.

And according to the UK Ministry of Defence, as of the end of May, Russian troops had suffered huge losses among their middle and junior officers.