The European Commission has proposed to provide Ukraine with emergency macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today we propose €1 billion for Ukraine,” she wrote.

Von der Leyen stressed that this amount will help meet the urgent needs in the country.

She also added that the EU will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine and in the long term support its restoration.

According to Bloomberg, the EU countries prepared such a reserve option after the European Commission was unable to obtain German consent to a package providing for a EUR 8.8 billion loan.

Thus, Germany has doubts about the financing structure and demands to provide Ukraine with grants, that is, irrevocable assistance, instead of loans, in order to reduce the country's debt burden.

It is noted that the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not agree with how it is proposed to calculate and structure the guarantees under which the funds will be transferred to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Council following the summit in Brussels (Belgium) decided to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 9 billion.