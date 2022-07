The Russian military is trying to desert to Crimea through the Arabat Spit to avoid hostilities. This is stated in the message of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram.

So, it is reported that in Russian-occupied Kalynivka in Kherson region there is a group of deserters under the age of 30. They are dressed in military uniforms, without insignia or headgear.

"They are asking for food and water from local people. One of them is probably injured. They have three Kalashnikov assault rifles with them. They are moving towards the Crimea. At the same time, they move exclusively at night, and hide during the day," the message says.

It is noted that cases of desertion are regularly recorded in Kherson region. The main reason for the flight of the invaders is the heavy losses among them.

"Most often, fugitives try to get to the Crimea through the Arabat Spit. This route is considered safe and well "worked out," the intelligence noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the British intelligence said that the military desert from the Russian army as whole units.

Also, according to the SSU, the invaders pay USD 20,000 in bribes to escape from the war.