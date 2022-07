European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine should appoint the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) as soon as possible.

She announced this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, July 1, via video link, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Your European path and the reconstruction of Ukraine will go hand in hand. Huge investments will come to your country, and in order to increase this impact, investments must be combined with a new wave of reforms. You've already made a lot of progress. Take the fight against corruption. Preventing and combating corruption has been given special attention on your agenda since the Revolution of Dignity. You've built an impressive anti-corruption machine. But now these institutions need teeth and people in leadership positions. As soon as possible, a new head of the SACPO and a new director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine should be appointed," said the President of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen also emphasized Constitutional Court reform.

She stressed that it is necessary to adopt legislation on the procedures for the selection of judges, reduce the excessive influence of oligarchs on the economy, as well as adopt a media law that will bring Ukrainian legislation in line with current EU standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Ukraine officially received the status of a candidate for EU membership and now must fulfill a number of requirements.